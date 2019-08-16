8/16/2019
'Birds Of Prey' Gets An Action Upgrade From 'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski
Something's going on with Birds of Prey, and it's sortof a mixed blessing kind of scenario. Yesterday, reports of major reshoots on the Suicide Squad spinoff emerged from a less-than-reputable source, and while the response to that was denials by the Internet community, there actually are reshoots taking place. The good news is who is helping out on those: John Wick director Chad Stahelski.
THR reports Stahelski has been hired to do second-unit direction and take “an uncredited role to design and work on additional action scenes." Oh, word? The guy who did the action on all three John Wick movies will do the same for Margot Robbie and the gang? What could possibly be wrong with that?
Well, it doesn't look so great for Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan. She's an indie filmmaker whose breakout film, Dead Pigs, doesn't exactly lend itself to vast superhero work so this looks like the movie is being taken away from her. Do we know if that's the case? No, we don't, but as we know all too well there are optics issues involved and once a bad narrative forms...well, that could be all she wrote.
Me, I'm taking a sunnier look at this. Stahelski's stunt team was involved with Birds of Prey from the beginning so his coming in to help makes sense. Plus, the fans love what he did with John Wick and with them this will be seen as overwhelmingly positive.
Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th 2020.