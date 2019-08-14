Bella Thorne Heads To Pornhub For Her Directorial Debut That Has "Real-Life Fu**ing"

Bella Thorne may have just found her way into the Good Girls Gone Bad Hall of Fame. How else do you explain a former Disney starlet who is now making movies for...Pornhub? Thorne, best known for Disney shows such as, and movie roles inand, is set to make her directorial debut on a short film titled, that will be featured on the world's biggest Internet porn site.will have its world premiere at Germany's Oldenburg Film Festival, and will then be included as part of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Club series. In the accompanying teaser video, Thorne says her initial plan was to make a Christmas horror, but decided to turn tables and follow a man and woman in a sexually-charged power play. And before you ask, yep, there will be real fucking going on. Nope, Thorne isn't involved in any of it.said Thorne.One look at the vid and you can see that she's going for something tasteful here, but the result resembles those Skinemax movies you'd watch as a kid when your parents fell asleep. But it's bound to bring a lot of eyes to the site, which is already among the most trafficked in the world. Granted, most of those people looking up Him & Her will be hoping to see Thorne in action, so they will probably leave disappointed.