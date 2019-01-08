'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scenes: Rocket Mocks The Team, Tony And Pepper Share A Happy Moment

is now out on digital, and Marvel has been revealing some of the deleted scenes including another look at Thor and Rocket's trip to Asgard and that touching memorial scene for Tony Stark. Now there are two more, and the best one again involves Rocket, only this scene DEFINITELY should've been kept in the movie it's so funny.The scene in question has Rocket and the remaining Avengers reliving the New York battle against the Chitauri. When Rocket learns of the trouble the team had defeating the invading army, he can barely contain his laughter, calling them the "suckiest" army in the universe. It's only when Stark shows up with a set of hair clippers that Rocket finally shuts up.The second clip has less impact and certainly is better off on the cutting room floor. While we are reintroduced to Tony Stark after the 5-year jump when he goes outside to get his daughter Morgan for lunch, this scene would've preceded that. It's a fairly bland conversation between Stark and Pepper Potts, in which the biggest thing to come from it is that he owns an alpaca. Ok, it's kinda nice to see the two of them happy, but I think that point is made better elsewhere.is available now on digital and hits DVD/Bluray on August 13th.