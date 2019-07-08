8/07/2019
'Atomic Blonde' Sequel Could Be Headed To A Streaming Service
Atomic Blonde should've been a bigger hit than it was considering the talent involved. Charlize Theron, arguably the biggest female action star in the world following Mad Max: Fury Road and Fate of the Furious, with Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch behind the camera. But the film never really took off and crawled to a $100M worldwide box office. It still has a very devoted fanbase, and there have been murmurs of a sequel which Theron spoke about last year. Now, it's Leitch's turn, and he says a sequel may be closing in on a home.
In an interview with Slashfilm, Leitch says an Atomic Blonde sequel could be heading to a streaming service near you...
“I think there is [still talk of ‘Atomic Blonde 2’]. A streaming service is into it. I don’t know all the details. I was a work-for-hire on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick – my producing partner and my wife – she will be involved, I’m sure, as a producer. That’s how I got the gig in the first place. We’ll see.”
Note that Leitch says nothing about coming back to direct it, nor does he say anything about Theron. He doesn't seem to know all that much, really, so who knows where the project actually stands, or if it stands anywhere at all. However, Atomic Blonde is a high-profile franchise and we've seen how readily streaming networks have been to acquire blockbuster projects, so this could all work out in the end.