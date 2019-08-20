'Antlers' Trailer: Something Hungry Lurks In Guillermo Del Toro And Scott Cooper's New Horror

You don't need Guillermo Del Toro behind the camera to know you're getting a quality movie. All he needs to do is lend his name to it, and with so many projects he's started but ultimately left for others to finish, there are plenty of those. Case in point is, a horror film Del Toro once planned to direct but slid into a producer role as Out of the Furnace director Scott Cooper took over.A creepy new teaser shows Cooper channeling some of Del Toro's gloomy visuals and atmosphere in telling the story of a troubled young boy harboring a deadly secret. Keri Russell plays a small-town teacher, with Jesse Plemons as her brother the local sheriff, who suspect something is seriously wrong with her student, and based on what we can see she's on the right track. The film also stars Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. The script is by C. Henry Chaisson andco-writer Nick Antosca, based on Antosca's short story.I don't associate Cooper with horror movies but he's always proven to be a filmmaker who gravitates to really dark, grim stories. Horror may be a natural fit for him.doesn't have a release date but is expected in 2020.