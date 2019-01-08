'American Dreamer' Trailer: Comedian Jim Gaffigan Shows His Dark Side

Who the Hell flipped the lightswitch on comedian Jim Gaffigan's acting career? Sure, he's appeared in a number of movies over the years but 2019 he has a whopping nine (!!!) roles, including the new thrillerwhich shows a very different side to the funnyman.Gaffigan goes dark in American Dreamer, playing an Uber driver just trying to scrape out a living by driving around a low-rent drug dealer. Out of desperation, he makes the decision to kidnap the drug dealer's kid and get a quick payday, but of course nothing goes quite as planned.Surprisingly, the film is directed by Derrick Borte, who made a splash with his 2009 film,, which I have fond memories of. Borte was among the first filmmakers I ever interviewed. He's been pretty quiet since then, and hasn't directed anything since 2016'shits theaters and VOD on September 20th.