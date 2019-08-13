'A Hidden Life' Trailer: Terence Malick Returns To Form With His Acclaimed WWII Drama

Earlier today, Terence Malick's latest dramawas announced as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will make its North American premiere. Reviews out of Cannes called it a return-to-form for the director who, I think it's safe to say, has been meandering ever since. But he appears to have found new inspiration in the story of conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter.August Diehl stars as Franz Jägerstätter, who repeatedly refused to fight for Hitler's Nazis during WWII. For that, the farmer, husband, and father faced imprisonment and possible execution if he did not turn back on his ideals. The film also stars Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Michael Nyqvist, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser, and Ulrich Matthes.Fox Searchlight plans to releaseon December 13th right in the heart of awards season. This is what Disney kept Fox's prestige brand around for, after all.