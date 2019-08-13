'13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Trailer: Netflix's Controversial Teen Drama Is Now A Murder Mystery

No more suicide, the third season of Netflix's controversial, inexplicably ongoing seriesturns its attention to a murder mystery, instead. As we saw with the teaser released just a couple of weeks ago, a major character from the previous seasons has been killed, and now it's time to figure out who in Liberty High may have done the deed. Actually, given the movie's title, the bigger question is "why" they did it.SYNOPSIS:So no more Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, as the suicidal teen's story has finally been put to rest. Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, and much of the original cast return. Will they all survive to the fourth and final season?'s third season hits Netflix on August 23rd.