8/14/2019
'13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Trailer: Netflix's Controversial Teen Drama Is Now A Murder Mystery
No more suicide, the third season of Netflix's controversial, inexplicably ongoing series 13 Reasons Why turns its attention to a murder mystery, instead. As we saw with the teaser released just a couple of weeks ago, a major character from the previous seasons has been killed, and now it's time to figure out who in Liberty High may have done the deed. Actually, given the movie's title, the bigger question is "why" they did it.
SYNOPSIS: Who killed Bryce Walker? Everyone has their reasons… The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?
So no more Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, as the suicidal teen's story has finally been put to rest. Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, and much of the original cast return. Will they all survive to the fourth and final season?
13 Reason Why's third season hits Netflix on August 23rd.