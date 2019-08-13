'13 Reasons Why' Trailer: A Main Character's Death Is Reason Enough For Season 3

Wait...why is there another season of? To be honest, I can't remember if I even finished the unnecessary second season, which somehow managed to bring back multiple times the character who committed suicide in the controversial first season. While the series' many controversies has probably been as much a benefit as a curse, they were enough for a total revamp of the storyline. Not only that, but Netflix has confirmed that season four will be its last.Season three leaves the suicide stuff behind and focuses on the aftermath of a major character's death, and those involved in uncovering the truth. Much of the prior seasons' cast return, including Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, and Alisha Boe, but don't expect to see Katherine Langford whose Hannah Baker character has finally been put to rest. Took them long enough.Here's the synopsis:So judging by this trailer,will avoid making any waves and instead try to be the new? We'll see how that goes when the series returns to Netflix on August 23rd.