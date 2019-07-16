Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Recruits Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, And More









Hiroyuki Sanada, who got his ass sliced up by an angry Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame, joins an incoming group that includes Omari Hardwick (Sorry to Bother You), Chris D'Elia (Undateable), Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Knives Out), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Matthias Schweighöfer (Kursk), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, and Ana de la Reguera were previously cast.





Justice League, having co-written it with Joby Harrold. The story follows a group of mercenaries who plot a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. It can be argued Snyder's most successful film creatively was his Dawn of the Dead remake, so to have him return to the genre is pretty cool, and the cast he's put together is top notch. Sanada is a terrific actor who also had roles in The Wolverine, Sunshine, and 47 Ronin. [ This is Snyder's first film since, having co-written it with Joby Harrold. The story follows a group of mercenaries who plot a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. It can be argued Snyder's most successful film creatively was hisremake, so to have him return to the genre is pretty cool, and the cast he's put together is top notch. Sanada is a terrific actor who also had roles in, and. [ THR

Filming is getting underway on, Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film led by Dave Bautista. The rest of the cast is now being revealed and Bautista won't be the onlysupporting player to have a role.