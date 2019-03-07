'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Trailer: RZA Assembles One Of Rap's Greatest Groups In Hulu's Miniseries

The critical and box office success ofhas sparked interest in telling the hip-hop story, in a way we haven't seen since the '80s. Someone who has taken advantage of that is RZA, the mastermind and musical guru of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential rap groups ever. Lately, we've seen a surge of Wu-Tang projects, such as Showtime's incredible docu-series. But Hulu has something more, the 10-episode miniseries, a biopic chronicling the group's formation on the gritty streets of New York.The brainchild of RZA, who co-created and co-wrote the series with Alex Tse (), it follows RZA aka Bobby Diggs as he forms his musical persona, merging his love of kung fu flicks with hip-hop. That's evidenced by the trailer's central slogan, “Born in Shaolin, Made in America."We get glimpses of other key members of the Wu-Tang, including Method Man, Raekwon, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, and Ghostface Killah. Others will appear, as well. But don't expect to see the actual members of the group, as they are played by a cast that includes Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Zolee Griggs, Dave East, Joey Badass, Erika Alexander, and Marcus Callender. I don't envy anybody having to embody the spirit and charisma of some of these guys. Good luck.Here's the synopsis:hits Hulu on September 4th.