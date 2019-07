Woody Allen Reveals New Film's Working Title, Says He Has No Retirement Plans

Reports of Woody Allen's career being over are highly exaggerated. The legendary filmmaker has hit a rough patch due to the #MeToo controversy that has dogged him for years, making it impossible for him to mount a project in the United States and Amazon unwilling to release his completed. That hasn't stopped Allen, however, who is already hard at work on his next film, which we now know is working under the title ofand will likely only be released internationally.Allen has assembled a cast that includes Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Louis Garrel, Elena Anaya, Sergi Lopez, and Wallace Shawn for a film that we know will take place at the San Sebastian Film Festival. It's there that an American married couple will find themselves in a complicated romantic entanglement caused by festival's magic. The wife enters into an affair with a brilliant French movie director, while the husband falls for a beautiful Spanish woman.Speaking at a recent press conference, Allen sidesteps the controversies but does say that he never considered leaving the business...While a lot of actors have written Allen off, one who has come to his defense is Gershon...Filming onl kicks off this week. [ Deadline