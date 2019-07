Wesley Snipes Wants Fans To "Chillaaxx" Over Mahershala Ali As Blade

Classy, as I expected Snipes to be. I'm not convinced he's totally done with the Blade role, though. I think there could still be something for him in the MCU. Maybe he can play the new Whistler?





Blade doesn't have a release date yet but will likely be part of Marvel's Phase 5 plan.

I think from the moment Mahershala Ali was introduced to Marvel fans as the star of a new Blade film, the biggest question was "What does Wesley Snipes think about this"? Snipes starred in threemovies beginning in 1998 and really set the superhero movie genre on its present-day course. The actor has often talked about returning to the role, and even said there were some discussions with Marvel about it. So...is he pissed he'll never get to play the Daywalker again?Turns out, Snipes is totally cool with it, and wants all of those fans upset right now to chill. Really? Are people mad that a two-time Oscar winner is playing half-human/half-vampire hero? From comicbook.com ...