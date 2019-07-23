Wesley Snipes Wants Fans To "Chillaaxx" Over Mahershala Ali As Blade

I think from the moment Mahershala Ali was introduced to Marvel fans as the star of a new Blade film, the biggest question was "What does Wesley Snipes think about this"? Snipes starred in three Blade movies beginning in 1998 and really set the superhero movie genre on its present-day course. The actor has often talked about returning to the role, and even said there were some discussions with Marvel about it. So...is he pissed he'll never get to play the Daywalker again?
Turns out, Snipes is totally cool with it, and wants all of those fans upset right now to chill. Really? Are people mad that a two-time Oscar winner is playing half-human/half-vampire hero? From comicbook.com...
"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."
Classy, as I expected Snipes to be. I'm not convinced he's totally done with the Blade role, though. I think there could still be something for him in the MCU. Maybe he can play the new Whistler?
Blade doesn't have a release date yet but will likely be part of Marvel's Phase 5 plan.