7/01/2019
Unused 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Footage Will Become A Short Film
The art of movie trailers has changed in the last few years. It used to be you could count on footage seen in a trailer to make it into theaters, but that's no longer the case. Trailers are cut so far in advance that editing has barely begun, and a lot of what is shown never makes the cut. The same will be the case for Spider-Man: Far from Home, but at least Marvel has found a cool way to do something with that unused footage.
If you've seen the trailers, you'll remember some scenes where Peter Parker is getting ready for his European trip, such as getting his passport photo taken, etc. There's also a moment where he jokes with cops after stopping some criminals. Well, don't expect those to be in the movie. Speaking with ScreenCrush, director Jon Watts says any extra unused footage is going to be included in the Bluray special features, not as deleted scenes, but packaged into a short film...
“He had to pick up his passport,” explained Watts. “He went to Delmar’s Deli, which has been rebuilt since it was blown up in ‘Homecoming.’ He had to get a travel adapter and his dual-headphone adapter for the flight. And he had to take down this giant gang. [laughs] Those are his list of things he had to do before he went on his trip. We cut it out of the movie just for pacing; it wasn’t really necessary. But we’ve turned it into its own little short film that will be on the Blu-ray and on the digital download.”
Hopefully this leads to Marvel reintroducing the One-Shots, which I always thought were a fun way to expand the MCU without the need for full-length features.
Spider-Man: Far from Home opens tomorrow, but you can check out my early review here.