Unused 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Footage Will Become A Short Film

The art of movie trailers has changed in the last few years. It used to be you could count on footage seen in a trailer to make it into theaters, but that's no longer the case. Trailers are cut so far in advance that editing has barely begun, and a lot of what is shown never makes the cut. The same will be the case for, but at least Marvel has found a cool way to do something with that unused footage.If you've seen the trailers, you'll remember some scenes where Peter Parker is getting ready for his European trip, such as getting his passport photo taken, etc. There's also a moment where he jokes with cops after stopping some criminals. Well, don't expect those to be in the movie. Speaking with ScreenCrush , director Jon Watts says any extra unused footage is going to be included in the Bluray special features, not as deleted scenes, but packaged into a short film...explained Watts.Hopefully this leads to Marvel reintroducing the One-Shots, which I always thought were a fun way to expand the MCU without the need for full-length features.opens tomorrow, but you can check out my early review here.