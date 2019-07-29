'Tigers Are Not Afraid' Trailer: Supernatural Drug War Horror Praised By Del Toro, King, And Gaiman

There are a lot of big names in the field of horror, but they don't get much bigger than Guillermo Del Toro, Stephen King, and Neil Gaiman. The three are quoted heavily in the new trailer for, which has been getting buzz on the festival circuit for a couple of years and is now being released by Shudder.The Mexican horror is written and directed by award-winning novelist Issa López, and has a simply incredible premise. Set against the backdrop of Mexico's violent drug wars, the story follows a group of children armed with three magical wishes, as they try to survive the violence that surrounds them and the ghosts that haunt them.opens on August 23rd, and will hit Shudder's streaming service the following month.