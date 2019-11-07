7/11/2019
'The Suicide Squad' Adds Storm Reid As Idris Elba's Daughter
The newest star to join James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel is also the youngest, so chances are she won't be going on any dead-or-alive missions with supervillains. A Wrinkle in Time's Storm Reid is now part of the cast as the daughter of Idris Elba's character.
What's interesting about this is that we don't know who Elba is playing yet. He was initially meant to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, a villain whose primary motivation is the protection of his daughter. It was then learned that Elba would be playing someone new, but does the casting of Reid mean that maybe the decision has been reversed and he is again Deadshot? The likelihood is that Gunn simply took his plan for Deadshot and swapped it out with a different character.
Reid was most recently seen in Ava DuVernay's series When They See Us, and has the time-looping thriller Relive coming up next month.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021 and sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Newcomers include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena possibly as Peacemaker. [THR]