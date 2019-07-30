'The Parting Glass' Trailer: The 'True Blood' Ties Run Deep In Stephen Moyer's Directorial Debut

I hadn't heard anything aboutuntil the email arrived in my inbox a few hours ago, but clearly, this is a film that deserves greater attention. True Blood actor Stephen Moyer has assembled a cast that includes his wife Anna Paquin, Ed Asner, Rhys Ifans, Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O’Hare, and Paul Gross. Oh yeah, and it finds Moyer making his debut as a filmmaker on a script penned by O'Hare. Thelines run deep on this one.This moving drama centers on an estranged family's attempts to come together after the youngest sibling's mysterious death. The events are said to be autobiographical to O'Hare, and I think you can sense how personal this story is based on the little footage we have in this trailer.SYNOPSIS: In his feature film directorial debut, Stephen Moyer helms a star-studded cast in this powerful and emotional drama about an estranged family coming back together when the youngest sibling, Colleen (Anna Paquin), mysteriously dies. Left to sort through her belongings, Colleen’s father (Ed Asner), three siblings (Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon and Denis O’Hare), and ex-husband (Rhys Ifans) revisit their memories and make peace together. Inspired by autobiographical events, Denis O’Hare makes his feature screenplay debut with this poignant and heartfelt story.gets a digital release on September 10th.