7/09/2019
'The Operative' Trailer: Spy Thriller Finds Diane Kruger Going Rogue With Martin Freeman
The reliable espionage genre gets taken for another twisty-turvy spin in The Operative, a film that stars Diane Kruger as a rogue Mossad agent who gets in over her head. Yiftach R. Atir's acclaimed novel The English Teacher serves as the basis for what looks to be a taut thriller that co-stars Martin Freeman as Kruger's handler and Cas Anvar (Diana) as her target.
SYNOPSIS: “The Operative” is a taut psychological thriller about a young Western woman (Diane Kruger) recruited by the Mossad to go undercover in Tehran where she becomes entangled in a complex triangle with her handler (Martin Freeman) and her subject (Cas Anvar).
Behind the camera is Yuval Adler, who also adapted the script. The film had its world premiere a few months ago at the Berlin Film Festival where the response was solid, which is why Vertical Entertainment quickly snapped it up. I'm still a little surprised it didn't play elsewhere just to drum up a bit more buzz.
The Operative hits theaters on August 2nd.