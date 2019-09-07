'The Operative' Trailer: Spy Thriller Finds Diane Kruger Going Rogue With Martin Freeman

The reliable espionage genre gets taken for another twisty-turvy spin in, a film that stars Diane Kruger as a rogue Mossad agent who gets in over her head. Yiftach R. Atir's acclaimed novel The English Teacher serves as the basis for what looks to be a taut thriller that co-stars Martin Freeman as Kruger's handler and Cas Anvar () as her target.SYNOPSIS:Behind the camera is Yuval Adler, who also adapted the script. The film had its world premiere a few months ago at the Berlin Film Festival where the response was solid, which is why Vertical Entertainment quickly snapped it up. I'm still a little surprised it didn't play elsewhere just to drum up a bit more buzz.hits theaters on August 2nd.