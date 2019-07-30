'The Lighthouse' Trailer: Robert Pattinson And Willem Dafoe Are Driven To Madness By 'The Witch' Director

And you thoughtwas a dark, brooding nightmare? Just wait and see what Robert Eggers has in store with his followup,. Being driven to the edge of madness this time are Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, and..well, everything about this trailer is creepy.Even the opening glimpse at Pattinson and Dafoe's characters, a pair of lighthouse keepers (or wickies), staring directly at us is disorienting. On a mysterious New England island in the 1890s, we see this pair of wickies slowly, or perhaps not so slowly, descend into madness. There's violence, cruelty, lots of drinking, some merry-making, a strange embrace, and whole lot of concern about spilled beans.Eggers shot the film in a claustrophobic 1.19:1 aspect ratio and the effect works so well that even watching this trailer made me uncomfortable, so I know the whole thing is going to be taxing on the nerves.After debuting to glowing reviews at Cannes,will move on to TIFF before getting a limited release on October 18th.