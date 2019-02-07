7/02/2019
'The Flash' May Have A New Director In 'It' Filmmaker Andy Muschietti
You'd be forgiven for thinking that I accidentally moved up the date of some old piece of Flash news so that it accidentally appears on the front page, but no, this is current. The Flash, at this point, feels like a relic of the old Zack Snyder-era DCEU when things were at the most chaotic. Somehow, and maybe this has to do with star Ezra Miller's devotion to making it happen, but the superhero film lives on with a possible new director in Andy Muschietti.
THR reports It and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti is in talks to take over on The Flash, the long-developing film that would bring back Ezra Miller as speedster Barry Allen. God, it feels old just typing that out. This has been in the works since the Justice League days, before we knew Wonder Woman and Aquaman would turn out to be the most successful DC Comics movies of this current era. Perhaps, despite the many issues this film has faced, The Flash can join them?
There's reason for optimism, though. Not only is Muschietti a solid filmmaker, but he's bringing in Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, and Batgirl writer Christina Hodson to do the script. I know, you're probably asking yourself what happened to the script Miller and Grant Morrison were writing? Well, forget about that. Warner Bros. read it and decided to do something else. Oops.
So I guess that ends the involvement of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who came aboard last year after their work on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Add them to the list of past creators on this accursed film, including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, plus Phil Lord and Chris Miller.