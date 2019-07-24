'The Fanatic' Trailer: John Travolta And Fred Durst Are Coming For All The Awards

. On the surface, it sounds like a typical "obsessed fan" movie we've seen a hundred times before. But then you learn it stars John Travolta in what is sure to be a VERY controversial performance, and springs from the mind of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst (!!!) who co-wrote the script (!!!) and directs (!!!). This is so crazy I'm floored that Nicolas Cage isn't involved somehow, because judging by the trailer he'd fit right in.Travolta is sure to take some heat for his performance as Moose, a rabid fan who is clearly mentally unstable and shouldn't be out on the street. That he turns stalker to a big-shot Hollywood author (Devon Sawa) feels less like fan obsession and more like a cry for help. He's dressed like a complete goober, and Travolta ratchets up the performance to 11 in a way some may find offensive. I'm curious how this is going to go, but damned if I'm not going to go out of my way to see it. Guess the trailer has done its job!SYNOPSIS:hits theaters and VOD on August 30th.