7/26/2019
'The Batman' Adds Oscar-Nominated 'Rogue One' Cinematographer Greig Fraser
Whatever one thinks of Matt Reeves' The Batman or the decision to cast Robert Pattinson, at least we know the movie will look amazing. Reeves has named Oscar nominee Greig Fraser as the movie's cinematographer, a reunion from their collaboration on 2010's Let Me In.
“It’s great to be working with Matt again,” Fraser said. “The ‘Batman’ franchise is iconic and it’s a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians we have in front of and behind the camera.”
Fraser's credentials speak for themselves. As DP he's worked on such huge films as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Thirty, Foxcatcher, and Lion, for which he earned his Oscar nomination. Right now he's working on Denis Villeneuve's Dune reboot.
That Fraser was sought out speaks to the high level of talent across the board on The Batman, which opens on June 21st 2021. Following Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and for the first Batman movie post-Affleck, the expectations are understandably through the roof. [THR]