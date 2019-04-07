Terry Crews Says A 'White Chicks' Sequel Is Really Going To Happen

What's the whitest song in America right now? Whatever it is, it may be immortalized in asequel just as Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" was in the 2004 cult classic. According to Terry Crews on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shawn Wayans has confirmed to him thatis finally happening, more than a decade after initial attempts went nowhere.“I actually got with Shawn and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going,’” Crews said. “I’m staying in shape just for the movie! I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do ‘White Chicks 2,’ y’all! Please, please!”Crews played pro basketball Latrell Spencer, who falls head over heels in love with Tiffany Wilson, a white socialite from the Hamptons who is actually undercover FBI agent Marcus Copeland, played by Marlon Wayans. Shawn Wayans plays her sister Brittany, as they try to figure out a string of kidnappings.It's an idiotic movie and I'm embarrassed to admit I kinda like it. It justifiably received harsh reviews at the time, but audiences took to it to the tune of $113M. A sequel was attempted a few years later but fell through, and it's been brought up pretty frequently ever since. Now it seems to be moving forward, although I would caution this is basically what we've been hearing for a while now. Who knows if it actually happens.However, if it produces another moment like the one below, it'll be worth it.