Sylvester Stallone Craps On 'Escape Plan 2', Posts Video Of Beating Up Devon Sawa In 'Escape Plan 3'

You know, when you reach a certain age there are just no more fucks left to give. Sylvester Stallone has had a legendary career, and now at the age of 72 he's saying whatever the fuck is on his mind. Right now, he's putting over his latest film,, while taking a fat ol' dump onwhich he calls "the most horribly produced film" he's ever been a part of. Damn, Sly. You've done like a million movies.But the most interesting thing about his Instagram post is what he shares about. The latest film in the unlikely franchise features a fight scene between Sly and Devon Sawa, who you may or may not remember from themovies or. In all of his storied career as one of the biggest action stars of all-time, Sly has never done an unchoreographed fight scene, with real punches, until now against Sawa who plays the movie's villain, and he's posted a few minutes of that brawl. It's pretty incredible and as brutal as you would expect, and for Sawa it has to be a career highlight to get the kind of praise Sly heaps on him.As for the rest of, it brings back Dave Bautista, 50 Cent, and Jaime King as the team attempt to clear the name of security specialist Ray Breslin (Stallone) who must make another daring rescue while also clearing his name from a false murder charge.is directed by John Herzfeld and is available now on VOD.