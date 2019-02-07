Sylvester Stallone Craps On 'Escape Plan 2', Posts Video Of Beating Up Devon Sawa In 'Escape Plan 3'

You know, when you reach a certain age there are just no more fucks left to give. Sylvester Stallone has had a legendary career, and now at the age of 72 he's saying whatever the fuck is on his mind. Right now, he's putting over his latest film, Escape Plan 3, while taking a fat ol' dump on Escape Plan 2 which he calls "the most horribly produced film" he's ever been a part of. Damn, Sly. You've done like a million movies.
But the most interesting thing about his Instagram post is what he shares about Escape Plan 3. The latest film in the unlikely franchise features a fight scene between Sly and Devon Sawa, who you may or may not remember from the Final Destination movies or Little Giants. In all of his storied career as one of the biggest action stars of all-time, Sly has never done an unchoreographed fight scene, with real punches, until now against Sawa who plays the movie's villain, and he's posted a few minutes of that brawl. It's pretty incredible and as brutal as you would expect, and for Sawa it has to be a career highlight to get the kind of praise Sly heaps on him.
As for the rest of Escape Plan 3, it brings back Dave Bautista, 50 Cent, and Jaime King as the team attempt to clear the name of security specialist Ray Breslin (Stallone) who must make another daring rescue while also clearing his name from a false murder charge.
Escape Plan 3: The Extractors is directed by John Herzfeld and is available now on VOD.
Here I am with my lifetime friend , and Director , JOHN HERZFELD , Who directed the upcoming film Escape Plan 3 - The Extractors ! Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in , but this new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time , 17 nights , dusk till dawn , no breaks , we ate while we worked!!!! The Crew were under unbelievable pressure. . Proud of them! But I wanted this battle be as realistic as possible. I showed up on the site for the big final fight scene that takes place in a very very old cell that is 9‘ x 7 ... they had spent all this time choreographing this Martial arts type of combat. I said forget it. Why don’t we go in there and just let it rip. Like a real fight!!!! . Nobody does this anymore ... NO CUTS! ONE LONG TAKE - No choreography, so you don’t know what’s coming until it hits you. I asked the other actor who has a lot of guts,Devon Sawa , If he was game? I said it’s gonna hurt and he replayed “ bring it “ . So what you see us a portion of the brawl that is completely non - choreographed , spontaneous , again, with no cuts , And no idea , and what punches were coming! The other actor Devon , plays the killer who has accused me of murdering his father which is not true ! Without a doubt the only fight I’ve ever done in my entire career without choreography or without knowing what’s coming !! No one does this anymore - gotta a little adventurous !!! And nuts ... This was tough but worth it! And what I believe makes the audience APPRECIATE the effort and authenticity .... Arriving July 2…. AND It is available on pay-per-view ! KEEP PUNCHING ! #Escape plan 3 THE EXTRACTORS #GrindStone #LionsgateFilms