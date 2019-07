'Super Size Me 2' Trailer: Morgan Spurlock Is Calling Bullsh*t On "Healthy" Fast Food

I don't think it can be denied the influence Morgan Spurlock's documentaryhad on changing the fast food industry. You may recall it was 13 years ago that Spurlock burst on the scene by eating McDonald's for every meal for a month, and the experiment damn near killed him. Now, that same industry has radically shifted into promoting so-called "healthy" options, which each chain fighting to prove they are the healthiest. Spurlock is calling bullshit on that with his new sequel,, and once again he's putting himself right in the middle of the controversy.In, Spurlock takes on the fast food restaurants promoting themselves as healthy, and to do that he's going to open his own chicken restaurant from the ground up. Along the way, Spurlock exposes the lies behind the industry in hopes of creating a food experience that can truly be seen as healthy. And because this is Spurlock, he does it with his own style of humor that, admittedly, isn't everyone's cup of tea. Consider me a fan, though.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters and VOD on September 13th, which is in itself news. The film opened to rave reviews at TIFF a couple of years ago and was picked up by YouTube Red for a few million bucks. However, an admission he was "part of the problem" in the early weeks of the #MeToo movement got the film dropped, and it hung in limbo for months. Looks like a new distributor has been found, and it'll be interesting to see what role Spurlock plays in any promotions.