SPOILERS* A Major Bond Villain Has Been Confirmed To Return For 'Bond 25'

Plot details on Bond 25 have remained shrouded in mystery, with a large part of the reason stemming from frequent changes in screenwriter, not to mention reports of near-daily rewrites. The most we've learned about Rami Malek's villain character, for instance, is that he won't have a religious motivation per the actor's strict request. But now there's been a new curveball, and it involves a pretty big spoiler about a character's return. You've already been warned in the headline, so here we go.
While there have been some rumors to this effect already, it's been confirmed by Bond scooper Baz Bamigboye that Christoph Waltz will return as Blofeld. Bond's chief nemesis appeared in Spectre as that film's major reveal, and was ultimately defeated.
Exclusive:Hello Mr Waltz... we’ve been expecting you.#ChristophWaltz is back as #Blofeld in @007 #Bond25 , shooting scenes at Pinewood studios . When a visitor spotted him , Waltz insisted , “You haven’t seen me.” pic.twitter.com/g1X91cEJbf— Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) July 11, 2019
ThePlaylist chimes in with what they've learned, specifically in regards to the impact this has on Malek's character. They say Blofeld is behind bars and plays a role similar to Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, with Lea Seydoux's character Madeleine Swann questioning him about Malek's villain. Considering the number of rewrites it's probably best to take this with a grain of salt as so much may have been changed along the way. It does seem as if the threads and characters from Spectre will continue to play a big role.
So there you have it. Bond 25 opens April 8th 2020 directed by Cary Fukunaga.