7/03/2019
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes Tuesday Box Office Record With $40-$48M
Tuesday night saw Spider-Man: Far from Home swing into theaters and, shocker, people were eager to get a first glimpse at the post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel always kills it on opening nights, and despite this being a strange Tuesday debut it remained the case here with a huge box office haul.
According to THR, Spider-Man: Far from Home is expected to bring in between $40M-$48M for the Tuesday launch. That's far and away better than the previous Tuesday record, $35M by...wait for it...The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012.
Projections are the Tom Holland-led sequel will earn anywhere from $125M-$150M through the weekend, which would surpass the $117M opening of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The early reviews have been glowing (I loved it) and there's bound to be some boost from those curious to see what happens next after Avengers: Endgame. Homecoming ended its run with $880M and we may see Far from Home topple that number.