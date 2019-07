'Space Jam 2' Drafts 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D. Lee As Terence Nance Exits

Terence Nance onwas just too wild to ever stick for long. The experimental filmmaker behindand HBO'sjust didn't seem to mesh with the big studio style, and so he's out with a more appropriate director on board.director Malcolm D. Lee takes over on, with no specific reason given for Nance's exit. I think we have a pretty good idea, though. Anyway, Lee is best known for hit comedies such asand its sequel, and. He's a solid filmmaker who will get the job done, and that's probably all that's needed for a gig like this.is the long-awaited (?) sequel to the 1996 animated/live-action film that paired up Michael Jordan with a bunch of Looney Tunes characters. This one will star LeBron James, along with Sonequa Martin-Green and Don Cheadle.director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the script.2 takes the court on July 16th 2021. [ THR