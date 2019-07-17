7/17/2019
'Space Jam 2' Drafts 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D. Lee As Terence Nance Exits
Terence Nance on Space Jam 2 was just too wild to ever stick for long. The experimental filmmaker behind The Oversimplification of Her Beauty and HBO's Random Acts of Flyness just didn't seem to mesh with the big studio style, and so he's out with a more appropriate director on board.
Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee takes over on Space Jam 2, with no specific reason given for Nance's exit. I think we have a pretty good idea, though. Anyway, Lee is best known for hit comedies such as The Best Man and its sequel The Best Man Holiday, Night School, and Barbershop: The Next Cut. He's a solid filmmaker who will get the job done, and that's probably all that's needed for a gig like this.
Space Jam 2 is the long-awaited (?) sequel to the 1996 animated/live-action film that paired up Michael Jordan with a bunch of Looney Tunes characters. This one will star LeBron James, along with Sonequa Martin-Green and Don Cheadle. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the script.
Space Jam 2 takes the court on July 16th 2021. [THR]