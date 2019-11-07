'Sadako' Trailer: 'The Ring' Director Returns With A Creepy New Sequel

The J-horror craze that swept through America in the early 2000s is largely thanks to Japanese director Hideo Nakata. In 1998 he created, which was later brought stateside in 2002 as. He then went on to direct 2005's sequel,, directing a sequel to a remake of his original film. The horror filmis also based on one of Nakata's films. Thefranchise never really went away in Japan, but even it could use a fresh coat of paint, and Nakata has returned to make that happen withThe trailer foris basically a soft reboot of the original franchise, which saw people cursed by watching a VHS tape. You may recall that "Sadako" is the name of the demonic female antagonist of themovies, and in this new film a different group of people who make Youtube videos in an attempt to reawaken Sadako's Curse, which sounds like a really stupid thing to do.Here's the synopsis:will have its North American premiere today at Fantasia Fest.