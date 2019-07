Review: ‘Midsommar,’ Always Check Reviews Before Traveling

Following the success of last year’s(which I also reviewed, and you can find here in case you missed it) Ari Aster has taken a second stab at the horror genre with– and sticking with his m.o., he also wrote and directed it. Just likespends time examining human relationships and how grief can affect people, you know – before all hell breaks loose. Dani (Florence Pugh), is shaken to the core as a horrific tragedy befalls her sister and parents. She begins to rely even more on her dumbass boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), who unbeknownst to Dani has been questioning their relationship for quite some time. Dani and Christian have been dating for 3.5 or 4 years, depending on who you ask. They are both graduate students – allowing us to presume that they are relatively intelligent (spoiler alert: this presumption gets adequately tested as the film progresses).

The best parts ofwere the visuals. Unlike the dark and dreariness we saw throughoutis full of color – the flowers, symbols, buildings – all bright and seemingly welcoming. That is just a surface level facade, as nearly everything has an underlying sinister element to it.Aster certainly has a unique film style that some viewers will be drawn to and others turned off from. After having seen his past two films, his style is very apparent and he hasn’t shied away from it yet, and I see no reason that he will in future works. Most of my favorite moments of the film were scene transitions and camera angles, a few so powerful that they will certainly be what I remember most from. While Aster does employ numerous artistic shots, many of which I enjoyed tremendously, there were times it seemed like he is so focused on trying to capture imaginative moments that he was sacrificing important aspects of the narrative and plot development. The film’s soundtrack is also successful, and while it reminded me of, it isn’t able to quite reach the levels of its predecessor.