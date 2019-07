Rami Malek Promises His Bond Villain Won't Be A Religious Stereotype

Giving movie villains a religious motive is a crutch too many storytellers have leaned on over the years, and definitely creeped up more after the Gulf War and again after 9/11. This stereotyping really only seemed to go one way, of course. If you needed a bad guy, make him brown and make him an extremist from the Middle East, that was enough. Rami Malek, who plays the villain in, sought to break that cycle and it's one reason why he's excited for the role.Malek told Daily Mirror The James Bond franchise is especially guilty of using religious and ethnic stereotypes for its villains, so knowing that Malek's will break that mold is exciting. As for what his character's motivations are, we don't know. Some have hinted at him being a genetic terrorist, which I think is a little too close to Riz Ahmed'srole. Whatever it is, I'm down to see Bond face a different kind of threat.opens April 8th 2020.