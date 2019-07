Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Will Use The JJ Abrams Cast, But Says "F**k That" To Anything Else

I've been having an ongoing discussion with a friend about Quentin Tarantino and his possible R-ratedmovie. She's not a fan of his, nor of him doing Trek, thinking it wouldn't be in the spirit of the long-running franchise. Me, I'm fine with it, and see it as no different than JJ Abrams swooping in and making a series of movies that were distinctly his. That's what filmmakers do. And that's certainly what Tarantino plans to do, but what we didn't know is the animosity he has towards Abrams' movies, revealed in a recent edition of the HappySadConfused podcast.As you well know, Tarantino could be directing his ownmovie, which features a script by's Mark L. Smith. It shouldn't be a shock that Tarantino would want to do his own thing and put his own take on the classic sci-fi material, but he's going to keep the cast led by Chris Pine around. However, that's about the only thing of Abrams' that he intends to use, showing a real disdain for the director's time travel shenanigans in particular...I don't think any of us should be surprised that Tarantino digs the originalstuff best, and he was asked if that was the reason he disliked Abrams' run so much...Other than 2009's, much of what Abrams and later Justin Lin did is pretty bland, if you ask me. I don't care what happens to it, and based on the dwindling box office I'm not in the minority. But does that mean everything should be ignored? Sure, but only if Tarantino brings in an all-new cast. Why keep the actors identifiable as Abrams' cast if you're just going to do something new, anyway? I guess we really don't know what Tarantino is doing yet, or even if the movie will happen at all, do we?