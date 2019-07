Quentin Tarantino Is Cool With Retiring After His 'Star Trek' Movie

With, Quentin Tarantino will have directed nine movies, one short of the ten he talked about retiring after. As for what that final movie may be, the only thing he might have coming up is, but surely he wouldn't' end his career on a studio franchise flick, right? It'd be one of his originals, wouldn't' it? Don't be so sure.Speaking with Cinemablend , Tarantino talked about his R-ratedmovie which, at this point, is only a possibility to happen. But if it does, the filmmaker might use it as a "loophole" film to get around his promised ten...or, he won't do that and simply walk away as promised.Tarantino said. “he added.So the door is wide open here, and Tarantino could do just about anything. The real issue is whether Paramount moves forward on hisfilm, which we know will have a script by Mark L. Smith (), and not Tarantino. It's unfathomable to me that he'd end on such a note, loophole or not. I mean...he's gotta make, right? Or is that just my wishful thinking?