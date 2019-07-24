7/24/2019
'Playmobil: The Movie' Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Is The James Bond Of Toys
Because every toy franchise needs a movie now, here's the new trailer for the animated Playmobil: The Movie, featuring the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Gabriel Bateman, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, and Kenan Thompson. Strangely enough, it's a spy movie in the vein of James Bond, which I guess is no weirder than what they did in The Lego Movie.
SYNOPSIS: In Playmobil’s animated action-adventure, a top-secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio goes on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.
Playmobil: The Movie opens on November 22nd.