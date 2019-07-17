7/17/2019
'Playing With Fire' Trailer: John Cena Is A Firefighter Who Has Met His Match
When making the transition from WWE superstar to legit actor, there's a certain crucible that must be endured: the kid-friendly comedy. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went through his with Tooth Fairy, and Dave Bautista will soon endure his with My Spy. John Cena has made this transition more smoothly than the others, largely due to his WWE character being seen as Mr. Nice Guy for the most part. So it's not completely suprising to see him fronting the new trailer for Playing with Fire, in which he grapples with a bunch of hot-headed kiddos.
Cena stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo as a trio of firefighters made to look like fools by the little tykes they're attempting to rescue. It's innocent and harmless, totally fitting with Cena's brand right now. That said, he's still got the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel, along with some voice work on The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, so he's doing a good job of mixing things up.
Directed by Andy Fickman with Brianna Hildebrand and Judy Greer co-starring, Playing with Fire opens November 8th.