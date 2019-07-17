'Playing With Fire' Trailer: John Cena Is A Firefighter Who Has Met His Match

When making the transition from WWE superstar to legit actor, there's a certain crucible that must be endured: the kid-friendly comedy. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went through his with, and Dave Bautista will soon endure his with. John Cena has made this transition more smoothly than the others, largely due to his WWE character being seen as Mr. Nice Guy for the most part. So it's not completely suprising to see him fronting the new trailer for, in which he grapples with a bunch of hot-headed kiddos.Cena stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo as a trio of firefighters made to look like fools by the little tykes they're attempting to rescue. It's innocent and harmless, totally fitting with Cena's brand right now. That said, he's still got the upcoming, James Gunn'ssequel, along with some voice work on, so he's doing a good job of mixing things up.Directed by Andy Fickman with Brianna Hildebrand and Judy Greer co-starring,opens November 8th.