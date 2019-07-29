7/29/2019
New 'Lord Of The Flies' Film May Be Directed By Luca Guadagnino
Any time a group of people are stranded anywhere and left to fend for themselves, William Golding's novel Lord of the Flies is either referenced or seen as an influence. The book has been adapted in many ways, most prominently in the 1990 live-action film many of us watched in school (they made us watch it twice for some reason), and now a new adaptation is on the way and it may have an unexpected choice for director.
Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria's Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct Lord of the Flies. Warner Bros. picked up the rights last year, and have yet to hire a screenwriter to pen the script. The story is one we're all familiar with, following a group of affluent young schoolboys deserted on an island and forced to govern themselves. Their attempts to build a society proves disastrous when paranoia takes hold and a power struggle ensues.
The previous update had WB looking to make the movie about girls trapped on the island, which immediately riled up social media. It looks as if Guadagnino's version will stick to the original material and have all of the characters be male. Kindof a shame, if you ask me. I'd like to see this story told from a different perspective.
Guadagnino is busy working on his HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are, and his plans after that are still unclear.