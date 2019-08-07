New 'Akira' Anime Series And 4K Remaster In The Works

This is a very good time to be a fan of, the seminal manga and anime from Katsuhiro Otomo. Not only is Warner Bros.' live-action movie finally getting off the ground with's Taika Waititi directing, but Otomo himself has confirmed that he'll be returning to his most revered work in a brand new project. And yet that's not all of thenews that emerged out of last weekend's Anime Expo.First up, Otomo will be directing a newanime series based on the original manga. This is explicitly NOT a sequel, and will be an attempt to adapt the entirety of the manga series, which was published from 1982 to 1990. The classic 1988 anime movie could only cover a fraction of Otomo's massive story, which follows a gang member in Neo-Tokyo who reveals vast telekinetic abilities as part of a top secret government project.Also, for the first time ever the originalfilm will be given a 4K remastering to hit Japan on April 24th 2020, with a U.S. date to come later. Don't be surprised if it's timed to drop stateside around the same time as Waititi's movie in May 2021. You can check out a tease for the newest version below:Not exactlyrelated, but Otomo has even more stuff he's working on. He also has an original animated movie titled, that he's working on alongside the folks at Sunrise. The sci-fi film takes place in the near-future and follows a group of young boys on an under-construction space colony. Otomo wrote the script and will direct, making this his first animated feature since 2004's Steamboy.You can watch a teaser forbelow.