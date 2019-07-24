Netflix First Looks: Eddie Murphy Is 'Dolemite', Meryl Streep In 'The Laundromat', Scarlett Johansson And Adam Driver's 'Marriage Story'

Setting out to prove the accolades heaped onwere no fluke, Netflix is bringing a strong lineup to TIFF with some real star power on both sides of the camera. New films from Steven Soderbergh, Craig Brewer, Noah Baumbach, and Fernando Meirelles, with stars including Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, and Meryl Streep are headed up north and we're getting our first looks at them.Eddie Murphy plays comedian and Blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore in Craig Brewer's. Brewer is the director behindand, on his first film since 2011'sremake. The film co-stars Wesley Snipes, Titus Burgess, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Chris Rock, Keegan-Michael Key, and more.If you're going to watch a movie about the infamous Panama Papers leak, which revealed the extent politicians, actors, and other powerful people went to avoid paying taxes, do it in a movie with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman. That's the cast Steven Soderbergh has put together for, along with Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alex Pettyfer, Will Forte, David Schwimmer, and Melissa Rauch. Soderbergh is coming off his NBA dramawhich Netflix debuted at Sundance earlier this year.Following on the heels of, Noah Baumbach and Netflix have teamed up again for. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as an actress and stage director struggling through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce. Laura Dern, Merritt Wever, Ray Liotta, and more co-star.Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play the Catholic church's most recent leaders, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, in Fernando Meirelles' film,. Anthony McCarten () wrote the script which centers on a discussion between the two holy men. Meirelles is the Oscar-nominated director ofand