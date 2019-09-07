7/09/2019
'Mortal Kombat' Casts 'The Raid' Actor Joe Taslim As Sub-Zero
With Mortal Kombat 11 the hottest fighting game around right now, it's a good time for James Wan's new movie adaptation to start casting up. And what better way to do that than by casting arguably the most popular character in the long-running and ultra-violent franchise with an actor from the greatest action movie in recent memory: The Raid.
THR reports Joe Taslim has been cast as Sub-Zero in the live-action Mortal Kombat movie which Wan is producing. Sub-Zero is the ice cold ninja known for freezing his enemies and either knocking their heads off, literally, or breaking them into little shiny pieces of ice. He's just one of many combatants from different realms summoned to Outworld to take part in a brutal tournament.
An accomplished martial artist, Taslim has kept busy since The Raid, appearing in films such as Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek Beyond. He also has a recurring role on Cinemax's Bruce Lee-inspired series, Warrior.
I'd be perfectly happy if they cast others from The Raid in this film, as long as they reach out to Ronda Rousey to play Sonya Blade as she does in the video game.
Filming on Mortal Kombat begins later this year with Simon McQuoid directing from a script by Greg Russo.