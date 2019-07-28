'Modern Love' Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, And More Lead Amazon's Romance Series

An anthology series about “love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love." If that doesn't sound like your bag, Amazon'shas a lot that may change your mind. John Carney, the writer/director behind musically-inclined romances such as, and, has assembled a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Caitlin McGee, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andy García, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, John Gallagher Jr., and Sam Masto.A new teaser was revealed for the show which is based on the weekly New York Times relationship column, giving us a glimpse at the first season based on "eight true stories." It's an incredible cast, and we're starting to see more A-list stars take to projects such as this, where they can essentially make a short little film and move on to other things.Amazon will debuton October 18th.