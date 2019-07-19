Matt Damon And 'Spotlight' Director Tom McCarthy Teaming Up For 'Stillwater'





Stillwater is a fish-out-of-water tale in which Damon plays an Oklahoma roughneck who ventures to Marseilles to help his daughter, who has been accused of a crime she says she didn't commit. The clash of cultures will be at the forefront here, as he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter. McCarthy co-wrote the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.



This will give Damon and McCarthy their chance to finally work together, as the actor was initially due to be part of the Spotlight cast before scheduling issues got in the way.