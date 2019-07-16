7/16/2019
Marvel To Celebrate 'Avengers: Endgame' With The "We Love You 3000" National Tour
While Avengers: Endgame is starting to wind down at the box office, the push towards the Bluray/DVD home release is ramping up big time. In celebration of the July 30th arrival on digital and physical release on August 30th, Marvel Studios has announced directors the Russo Brothers for a 9-city North American tour titled "We Love You 3000".
The tour obviously gets its name from the instantly-unforgettable words spoken by both Morgan Stark and her heroic father, Tony Stark. This is a way for Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as Marvel, to express gratitude to the fans for their long-running support that has Endgame just $7M behind Avatar for the all-time box office record.
The tour begins later this week at San Diego Comic-Con where the Russos will be hosting their own Hall H panel, and wraps up next month at D23. Fans can expect exclusive giveaways, including Funko Pops, special meet and greets, and city-specific events.
For complete information on the tour, simply go here.
Here's the complete list of tour stops:
FAN EVENTS/TOUR STOPS:
July 20 - SAN DIEGO, Comic-Con International - Directors Anthony & Joe Russo, Writers Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely and a special guest from the MCU
July 30 - EVERETT, WA, Funko HQ – to be announced
Aug. 8 - SAN FRANCISCO, Giants vs. Phillies at Oracle Park - Directors Anthony & Joe Russo at the San Francisco Giants’ Marvel Night
Aug. 13 - MIAMI, Best Buy store – to be announced
Aug. 13 - CHICAGO, Best Buy store - Directors Anthony & Joe Russo
Aug. 13 - TORRANCE, CA, Best Buy store – to be announced
Aug. 14 - MINNEAPOLIS, Best Buy store - Directors Anthony & Joe Russo
Aug. 20 - CLEVELAND, Best Buy store - Directors Anthony & Joe Russo
Aug. 23-25 - ANAHEIM, CA, D23 Expo 2019- to be announced