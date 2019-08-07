'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' Trailer: Angelina Jolie Is Back To Her Wicked Nature

Don't blink, you might miss another Disney live-action remake. Only yesterday we got the first trailer for, which arrived mere days before the arrival of. And now today the attention is back on sequel, which puts the spotlight on Angelina Jolie as the classic Disney villainess.Jolie is back, forming one Hell of a triumvirate with co-stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, the latter looking as if she's having a ball as the major antagonist. The story finds Maleficent and Princess Aurora facing a threat that tears at their fragile friendship.Behind the camera isdirector Joachim Rønning, who takes over from Robert Stromberg. The cast is bigger and starrier than ever with Ed Skrein, Harris Dickinson, and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the returning Sam Riley, Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton, and Lesley Manville.opens October 18th.