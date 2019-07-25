Kristen Stewart Is Targeted By The FBI In First Look At 'Seberg'

As further evidence of her ability to walk seamlessly between big studio projects and more fulfilling dramatic work, Kristen Stewart is following up her Charlie's Angels reboot with a role in. The film has just been announced as part of the Venice Film Festival lineup and we have a first look.Stewart plays actress/political activist Jean Seberg, best known for her 1960 film Breathless, which made her an icon of the French New Wave. Her career was derailed when the FBI targeted her for associations with the Black Panther Party. The FBI went so far as to spread false news stories about Seberg, including that her child wasn't fathered by her husband, but by Black Panther member Raymond Hewitt.is directed by Benedict Andrews () and features a strong cast that includes Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root, and Yvan Atta. Amazon Studios will likely release the film later this year.SYNOPSIS: