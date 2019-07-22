Kevin Feige Says 'Blade' Isn't Phase 4, But Phase 5 Is Already Set To Go

Having been there myself and seen the heart attacks Kevin Feige was giving the audience with each new Marvel announcement in Hall H, it's hard to imagine him announcing anything more. But he very nearly did according to recent statements he made to MTV about Phase 4, Blade, and what's coming up in Phase 5.
First off, Feige revealed, possibly by accident, that Phase 4 will consist of 11 projects. Only 10 were announced over the weekend (!!!), which means there's something still out there that we don't know anything about. Perhaps we'll learn what that is in a few weeks at D23? However, chill out if you think it's going to be the new Blade film with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. That one is going to have to wait until Phase 5, based on what Feige recently told Collider.
The likelihood is the 11th project is Spider-Man 3, keeping with the every-other-year trend of Tom Holland's movies so far. It's not going to be Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Captain Marvel 2, or Black Panther 2, as those weren't part of the presentation for a reason.
When asked, Feige also said that he has an idea of what the next Avengers team is going to look like, and you can expect it won't much resemble what we saw before...
"It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some people you haven't met yet."
The interviewer had mentioned the arrival of Kate Bishop, who will be mentored by Hawkeye in his upcoming Disney+ series, and the possibility of the Young Avengers coming together. I've said all along I think each of these Disney+ shows are a tease for the youngsters' debut, and this has me thinking that more than before.
Going back to Blade, Feige says he and others considered revealing the entirety of Phase 5, as it's already set in place. Frankly, I don't think we could've taken much more...
"We debated what we should announce today, should we announce 4 and 5? We've planned them out, we've got five years down the road, and I was like, I think 11 projects in 2 years is plenty."
Probably a good idea. Not only might it have caused mass hysteria to unveil so much, but this keeps the focus on Phase 4 and we can get another huge night of reveals in Hall H next year.
Phase 4 kicks off next year with Black Widow on May 1st, while Phase 5 looks to be arriving in 2022.
#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before." We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019