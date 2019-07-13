7/13/2019
Jon Favreau's Already Started On 'The Mandalorian' Season Two
The first footage from Disney+ series The Mandalorian is expected to drop soon, sadly not at Comic-Con, but at D23 a few weeks later. But before anyone has seen a frame of it, work on season two has already begun according to comments by show creator Jon Favreau to Collider.
While doing press for his soon-to-be blockbuster remake of The Lion King, Favreau revealed that his deep love of all-things Disney and Star Wars has inspired his work on The Mandalorian. So much so that he's already pushing ahead on a second season...
“I keep getting pulled deeper into the orbit of Disney, but fortunately the stuff that Disney’s working on is the stuff that I love,” said Favreau. “I wanted to do a ‘Star Wars’ TV show like ‘The Mandalorian’ and pitched it to them and they were very open to it.”
“I even wrote four episodes before I even was hired to do it because I was excited as a fan to see what these stories might be and see if they were interested in doing what I was interested in, which they were. And I was actually writing Season 2 this morning before I came here.”
With his previous work on Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and of course, The Lion King, Favreau has been on the forefront of visual technology and he says that will continue with The Mandalorian...
“So if you visited the set now as we’re starting to get into Season 2, it looks a lot like the set of ‘The Lion King’ as we’re planning how we’re gonna shoot it ahead of time.”
Disney+ launches this November with Favreau's anticipated Star Wars series expected to be part of it.