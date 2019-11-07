7/11/2019
'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad Joins 'Falcon & Winter Soldier' Writing Team
Normally a writer joining a streaming series isn't that big of a deal. But when that project is Marvel's Falcon & Winter Soldier, and the writer is Derek Kolstad, the guy behind all three John Wick movies, you just gotta take notice.
Kolstad has joined the writing staff of Marvel's Disney+ series, Falcon & Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the buddy-buddy superhero duo with deep ties to Captain America. Actually, Falcon is the new Cap after being given the shield in Avengers: Endgame, so that's a story Kolstad will be helping to move forward. Marcus Spellman (Empire) had previously joined the writing team, with TV veteran Kari Skogland directing all six episodes. Daniel Bruhl is set to return as Baron Zemo with Emily VanCamp back as Sharon Carter. Clearly, Captain America's legacy is going to play a big role across the series.
Falcon & Winter Soldier is expected to be part of the Disney+ lineup soon after it launches this November. [TheWrap]