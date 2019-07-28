7/28/2019
John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan' Teases An Explosive Second Season
There are two things we wouldn't have thought about John Krasinski just a few years ago. One, that he'd be the director of a blockbuster horror movie. And two, that he'd be a credible action lead. Both of those things are true now, and in the case of the latter it's got him heading into a second season of Amazon's Jack Ryan series, in which he plays the popular Tom Clancy hero.
A new teaser doesn't reveal the second season's release date, just that it will be coming soon, feature lots of big guns and exotic locales. Krasinski is the latest to play the CIA analyst who takes on global terror threats, following in the footsteps of Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.
Here's the synopsis: After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.
Returning for season two are Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi and Amir El-Masry. Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly, Jovan Adepo, Cristina Umaña, and Jordi Molla are new additions. Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland created the show with Michael Bay listed among the exec-producers. Bay directed Krasinski in his first big action role, 13 Hours. It's not a coincidence this whole thing came together.