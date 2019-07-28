John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan' Teases An Explosive Second Season

There are two things we wouldn't have thought about John Krasinski just a few years ago. One, that he'd be the director of a blockbuster horror movie. And two, that he'd be a credible action lead. Both of those things are true now, and in the case of the latter it's got him heading into a second season of Amazon'sseries, in which he plays the popular Tom Clancy hero.A new teaser doesn't reveal the second season's release date, just that it will be coming soon, feature lots of big guns and exotic locales. Krasinski is the latest to play the CIA analyst who takes on global terror threats, following in the footsteps of Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.Here's the synopsis:Returning for season two are Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi and Amir El-Masry. Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly, Jovan Adepo, Cristina Umaña, and Jordi Molla are new additions. Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland created the show with Michael Bay listed among the exec-producers. Bay directed Krasinski in his first big action role,It's not a coincidence this whole thing came together.