7/24/2019
Jennifer Lawrence Is A 'Mob Girl' For Director Paolo Sorrentino
Jennifer Lawrence does a pretty good job of bouncing between franchises, such as the X-Men and Hunger Games, with acclaimed solo projects. Directors are always seeking the actress out, and now it looks as if Paolo Sorrentino has convinced Lawrence to star in his next movie, a crime thriller titled Mob Girl.
Sorrentino will direct Lawrence in Mob Girl, which is based on the book by Teresa Carpenter about Arlyne Brickman, a mob wife who becomes a police informant. Angelina Burnett (The Americans) will adapt Carpenter's novel for the screen, with Lawrence also acting as a producer.
This is already looking like the biggest stateside film for Sorrentino, who won an Oscar for The Great Beauty a few years ago. Recently, he's been busy on HBO's series The Young Pope, and soon his Silvio Berlusconi drama Loro will hit theaters. Lawrence recently wrapped up her role as Mystique in Dark Phoenix, and is set to play Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay's Bad Blood.
As of now, Mob Girl has no release date but expect movement to pick up with Lawrence on board. [TheWrap]