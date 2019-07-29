7/29/2019
Jason Momoa To Produce And Star In Netflix Revenge Thriller 'Sweet Girl'
For three seasons Aquaman star Jason Momoa led the historical drama series Frontier, with Netflix serving as its home. While the actor is definitely staying busy on the big screen, he's not breaking that relationship with the streamer, which will partner with him on a new action movie titled Sweet Girl.
Momoa will produce and star in Sweet Girl, a revenge thriller about a father who seeks vengeance for his wife's murder, while also protecting his young daughter. Acclaimed crime novelist Gregg Hurwitz (The Book of Henry) and Philip Eisner (Event Horizon) wrote the script, which was recently rewritten by Will Staples. Making his directorial debut is Brian Andrew Mendoza, a producer who has worked with Momoa on films such as Braven and Road to Paloma. Brad Peyton, best known for directing Dwayne Johnson in Journey 2 and Rampage, is on board as a producer. He created Frontier and obviously has a strong working relationship with Momoa, too.
“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” said Momoa. “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”